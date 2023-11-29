Off-key Ludlow suffer big hit with heaviest defeat

A well below-par display was punished as they went down 55-7 on the road at Moseley Oak.

Ludlow had some availability issues but head coach Mikey Jones refused to use that as an excuse.

“We had a few players out but still had a fairly strong side out,” he said. “We probably had too many front row players, we had a couple who were covering for back row players, but not enough for it to be a 55-7 scoreline.

“Everything I have coached them over the years wasn’t there. We didn’t tackle, we had quite a bit of the ball but didn’t do anything with it.

“We lacked leaders. Too many of the boys need leading as opposed to being a leader. And when you play a tough side like Moseley you need everyone to lead. We probably had one or two.

“We had a long chat after the game and you could see that the boys were upset and disappointed.

“We just have to write that game off and be ready to go again next week.

“The first team have no game on Saturday and some of the lads will have the weekend off and a few will play for the second team.”

Brad Hughes scored Ludlow’s try with Kieran Pinches adding the conversion.

Ludlow return to action at home to Ludlow Stratford-upon-Avon on December 9.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth return to action tomorrow with their sights still set on muscling their way into the top three of rugby’s Regional One Midlands.

The All Blacks are searching for some consistency following a recent run of two wins and three loses in their last five outings.

Oxford Harlequins and Stourbridge are pulling away in the race for title glory, but Bridgnorth, who sit seventh, are just four points behind third-placed Burton heading into Saturday’s trip to

Kenilworth.

“Oxford and Stourbridge are pulling away and unless they have a real drop off in form you cant see them being caught,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “But we are only four points of third place despite what’s gone on in the last few weeks.

“The next few games are really important. It would be nice to go into the Christmas break with a few wins under our belt.”

Smallman has also called on the players to get on the right side of the match officials and cut back on the penalty count.

“We had a few issues with referees in recent weeks,” he added.

“We have spoken about the fact that we need to be a bit smarter and more proactive with referees and not get on the wrong side of them.

“That’s been quite a big thing in the last few games. Our penalty count has been atrocious. We are still getting punished from penalties and for doing something silly.”

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer beat Ludlow seconds 33-10 thanks to tries from Alfie Todd (two), Jack Samways, Sid Gittens and Daniel Eddies-Davies.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury seconds lost 57-10 at Stone and in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley went down 52-5 at Old Halesonians seconds.