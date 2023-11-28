Battling Market Drayton Ravens slip to a third defeat on the spin

The game had been postponed earlier in the season due to bad weather and the decision to play it on what was scheduled to be a free weekend in the fixture calendar left Ravens without a number of players.

Willenhall started the better of the sides and made their pressure count with two unconverted tries.

The Ravens rallied and from a lineout Taniela Tabaleka gets over the line to score, with George Minshall adding the conversion.

The Willenhall scrum was causing problems for the hosts and from one set-piece they spin the ball wide and score a converted try to lead 17-7.

Another converted try for the visitors as they extended their lead before half-time.

The Ravens made some changes during the break and started the second half on the front foot.

Tevita Gadekiniusilada, at fly half, found some space to run and scored an excellent try, which was converted by Minshall.

Then, from a scrum in midfield, Dan Bolton picked up and fed Gadekiniusilada, He made a break and an inside pass to Tabaleka, who scythed through the defence and gave a well-timed pass for Jon Salele to score under the posts. The successful conversion made it 24-21.

But Willenhall then ended any hopes of a home comeback as their forward power created a try out of nowhere, which was followed by a penalty to secure a 32-21 victory.

The Ravens travel to face Stourbridge Lions on Saturday.