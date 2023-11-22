Telford Hornets stung as Spartans ease to victory
Telford Hornets were second best in their latest Counties One Midlands West (North) outing.
Hornets travelled to Spartans and despite taking an early lead they were soundly beaten by a side sitting below them in the standings.
After surviving some early pressure from their hosts, Hornets turned defence into attack to score a fine opening try.
Jack Hause won the ball and made a darting run down the right-hand wing. Charlie Wood had seen the move and followed Hause down the line and with only the opposing full-back to beat, Hause slipped a pass to Woo, who raced in to score.
But Spartans then hit back to establish a 20-5 half-time lead.
The second half was much the same as the first with Spartans controlling every facet of the game.
The hosts extended their lead to 30-5 with two unconverted tries before Hornets gained a late consolation when captain Steve Monk touched down following a five-metre lineout catch and drive.
In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Shrewsbury seconds lost 90-5 at Aston old Edwardians, Ludlow seconds went down 55-7 at Stone and Cleobury Mortimer were beaten 25-15 by Eccleshall, with all their points coming from the boot of Sid Gittens.
And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley were awarded a home walkover against Evesham seconds.