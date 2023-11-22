Telford Hornets stung as Spartans ease to victory

Hornets travelled to Spartans and despite taking an early lead they were soundly beaten by a side sitting below them in the standings.

After surviving some early pressure from their hosts, Hornets turned defence into attack to score a fine opening try.

Jack Hause won the ball and made a darting run down the right-hand wing. Charlie Wood had seen the move and followed Hause down the line and with only the opposing full-back to beat, Hause slipped a pass to Woo, who raced in to score.

But Spartans then hit back to establish a 20-5 half-time lead.

The second half was much the same as the first with Spartans controlling every facet of the game.

The hosts extended their lead to 30-5 with two unconverted tries before Hornets gained a late consolation when captain Steve Monk touched down following a five-metre lineout catch and drive.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Shrewsbury seconds lost 90-5 at Aston old Edwardians, Ludlow seconds went down 55-7 at Stone and Cleobury Mortimer were beaten 25-15 by Eccleshall, with all their points coming from the boot of Sid Gittens.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley were awarded a home walkover against Evesham seconds.