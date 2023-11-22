Double joy for Clee Hill as men and women win

It was the visitors who took an early lead courtesy of a penalty, but Hill responded and after missing one penalty to level, Hayden Edwards landed a second one to make it 3-3.

The Hill spent most of the first half in the Tenbury half but were unable to add to their points tally before half-time.

The home side upped the tempo after the break and took the lead when captain Charlie Evans intercepted a Tenbury pass and ran through to score the first try of the match. Edwards added the conversion to make it 10-3.

And the win was wrapped up when an impressive period of play and passes ended with Rhys Williams going over the line for his 15th try of the season. Edwards added the extras before helping his side see out the game.

The victory left Clee Hill, who are next in action away to Oswestry on December 2, sitting in second place behind runaway leaders Newport.

Clee Hill Ladies maintained their perfect record in NC 3 South West (North)

Fairford Ladies were the latest side to be swept aside as Clee Hill made it four wins from four games thanks to a 59-19 success on home soil.

The hosts ran in nine tries with Emily Edwards (two), Emma Kelly, Sadie Hall, Cerys Jones, Emma Price, Fern Bayliss, Harriet Beaumont and Amy Godding all touching down. Edwards added seven conversions.

Clee Hill are third in the table, but have two games in hand on the two sides – Kidderminster Carolians Ladies and Luctonians Women – above them.

They are back in action on December 3 when they travel to face Pershore Women.