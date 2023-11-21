Market Drayton Ravens are handed a heavy defeat

Following a creditable performance against Counties Two Midlands West (West) leaders Newport the previous week, the Ravens were looking to return to winning ways but suffered a 46-0 reverse.

The hosts lost two players early on to ankle injuries and Luctonian took advantage of the changes to score an unconverted try.

The visitors then picked off a misplaced pass by the home side to add a converted score to make it 12-0.

A penalty further increased their advantage before they exploited a very flat Ravens team, who seemed to have lost belief and cohesion, with a break through the middle that resulted in another converted try.

The hosts were then temporarily reduced to 14 men and Luctonian cashed in by adding another seven points to lead 29-0 at the break.

The second half started with the Ravens driving hard at the Lucs line and Alex Gammon crashes over the line but the referee was out of position and disallowed the score.

The visitors then landed a penalty to extend their lead before Ravens lost a player to a red card for allegedly pushing the referee when he was trying to get to the ball carrier.

Down to 14, the Ravens were struggling and Lucs were clinical in their finishing as the added two more converted tries to wrap up the scoring.

The Ravens will face a tough battle on Saturday in a re-arranged clash at home to Willenhall due to availability issues, with no game originally scheduled and a number of players away.