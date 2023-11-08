Dever is a hit on his debut in a vital win for Newport

Former Fylde and Rotherham scrum-half Dever agreed terms with the Old Showground outfit during the recent two-week break and made his debut during the 32-16 success against Bournville last Saturday.

And Dever and fly-half Connor Adams were singled out for praise by director of rugby Bob Adams for the part they played in the

victory.

Dever bagged a try, along with Fredrick Bailey, Hendry Vaka and Charlie Gamble, while Adams added two penalties and three conversions.

“We managed to sign Connor Dever during the break,” said Adams. “He has recently returned from playing in Australia and we had been talking to him for a couple of weeks and finally managed to get it over the line.

“He has been playing at the top semi-professional level in Australia and he is a good player.

“We have been talking for a while about getting our half-backs sorted and with Connor arriving we were able to move Connor Adams to number 10.

“They have played together before at Rotherham and they both played really well.

“They were on the same page, our game management was very good and they ensured we had more control. The scoreline flattered Bournville to be honest.

“We got into a kicking game first half but we didn’t want to be playing in our half. But then, with the slope second half, when we got deep into their half we opened up.

“We looked pretty good, our attack looked sharper and we finished well.

“They got back to 20-16 at one point but I always felt we were in control and we finished the game off with a couple of tries.

“It’s one small step, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Newport are on the road this weekend when they travel to face Loughborough Students, who sit one place above them in the table.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth have been urged to improve their discipline following last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Derby.

The All Blacks were edged out 26-24 in a dramatic finish to their Regional One Midlands clash that saw the hosts claim victory with the last play of the game.

It was Bridgnorth’s fifth defeat in eight league outings and the manner of the loss frustrated director of rugby Dan Griffiths and coach Bryan Smallman.

The visitors had led 24-13 at half-time but were punished after the break as they continued to concede penalties and turnovers.

Derby took advantage and finally levelled the scores at 22-22 with the last play of the game, and then saw the conversion from out on the touchline sail through the posts to clinch the win.

“I think there were 17 penalties and 13 turnovers, that’s 30 mistakes and if you equate that to an 80-minute game we are giving the ball back about every two-and-a-half- minutes,” said Smallman.

“It was a game we should have won and we need to look at our discipline going forward.

“There probably needs to be a few stern words and also some clarity about what we want to be doing.

“It’s frustrating because on our day we can beat anybody.

“But losing on the final play of the game is becoming a bit of a theme. That’s four times now this season.

“The last 10 minutes was just chaos. We had a yellow card and there were too many penalties and turnovers.

“And then we kicked clear down the middle of the pitch when time was up and that gave them chance to run the ball back. Four or five phases later they have scored a try to level the scores and then they slotted a really good conversion from the touchline and we had lost.”

Will Bishop, Luis Evitt and Connor Nicholls were the men who touched down for Bridgnorth.

Next up is a home clash with bottom-of-the-table and winless Old Halesonians on Saturday.

“Old Halesonians will will come here with nothing to lose and have a proper go at us, so we have to be focused,” added Smallman.