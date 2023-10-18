Character is the key for Ludlow to keep on climbing

Ludlow (Trevor Patchett)

A superb 33-28 success at Hereford made it four games unbeaten and left head coach Mikey Jones facing some tough selection decisions for this weekend’s home clash with Worcester.

After seeing a 21-7 lead wiped out to trail 28-21, Jones’s charges stuck to their gameplan as they stormed back to claim victory.

“It was a very good, competitive game,” said Jones. “We were 16-7 up at half-time and then scored another try early in the second half.

“They came back at us, scored two good tries to tie it at 21-21 and then another to go 28-21 up.

“But we showed plenty of character. We knew we were playing well and we never looked liked losing our concentration. We kicked in the right areas and our defence won us the game.

“That win will have given the boys a massive confidence boost. To go and get five points there was massive.”

Jones was also pleased to see the competition for places cranked up.

“We had to make a few changes due to availability issues, three players from the week before were missing and it meant we had to change our hooker, a second row and number eight,” he said.

“But the lads that came in where superb and they have given me a real selection problem. But that’s the sort of tough decisions you want as coach. It’s a really good position to be in.

“We have used quite a few players this season and some of the younger boys are getting more experience in big games such as Saturday. As a coach you want a deeper squad and that’s what we have got now.”

The victory lifted Ludlow up to fifth in the standings.

“We are going well at the moment and flying a bit under the radar, which I am happy with,” added Jones.

“We have started to pick up points and I think a few sides will have seen Saturday’s result and thought, ‘bloody hell, here they come’.”