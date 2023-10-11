Ludlow serve up a season’s best

Ludlow Rugby (Trevor Patchett)

The hosts ran in eight tries on their way to a resounding 56-3 Regional Two Midlands West success against Berkswell & Balsall.

The victory extend Ludlow’s unbeaten run to three games as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Hereford. But despite the emphatic scoreline, head coach Mikey Jones felt it took his side a while to get into their stride.

“In the first half we kind of lumbered around a bit.” said Jones. “We were always in control and scored a few tries but it wasn’t until the second half when we showed what we had got.

“We scored eight tries but I don’t think it was our best performance of the season.

“I think the displays against Malvern and Shipston on Stour were probably stronger.

“But we did show a lot of maturity. They weren’t as good as us and the lads stuck to the game plan and executed it well.”

A more settled side has helped Ludlow bounce back to form after losing the first two games of the season.

“The availability hasn’t been great at times this season. Early on we were swapping around too many players,” added Jones.

“But the last few weeks there have only been one or two changes.