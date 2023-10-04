Bob Adams ready to act after Newport’s latest loss

Dudley Kingswinford RFC ( blue ) v Newport RFC

Adams was left bitterly disappointed with his side’s performance on Saturday as they lost 32-19 to Dudley Kingswinford – a result which left Newport bottom of the National League Two West standings.

Newport had trailed 20-5 at one stage before a second-half rally saw them cut the gap to a point. But then, as has been the case too often this season, individual errors gifted the hosts two tries in the last 10 minutes and the points.

Ethan Harley, Timoci Waqadau and Charlie Gamble scored Newport’s tries, with George Castledine adding two conversions.

“We were very disappointed with Saturday,” said Adams. “I felt we were second best for large parts of the game. It was a local derby and we got out-enthused. And once again it was down to our own errors, and that is becoming an issue now.

“We have looked back at the video of the game and we can’t keep making the errors we are and gifting sides tries.

“We were 20-5 down then got back to within a point in the second half.

“At that point we had got the momentum and there looked only one winner, but then we have made two individual errors in the last 10 minutes and they have scored two tries.”

Newport welcome Old Redcliffians on Saturday and Adams admits changes could be in the offing in a bid to cut out the errors.

“Selection this week is going to be a lot more ruthless,” added Adams.

“Our errors are starting to cost us. It’s the same two or three players who are making the mistakes. We have to have a look at why and what the alternatives are.

“We have to be brutal and ask if they are up to playing at this level week in week out.

“It’s something we have to address. It’s not a blip, it’s a regular thing.”

“The first half last Saturday we seemed to go through the motions. You can’t meander along in a local derby.

“We can’t be motivating everyone every Saturday morning. Collectively as a group they have to start to come to the party. It’s frustrating because we could be five or six points better off already this season.

“I think we are in a better place as a group than we were this time last year, but the results aren’t showing that.

“We have to correct things. If this keeps happening until Christmas we will be in trouble.