Newport’s seconds triumph ahead of derby clash

Newport seconds beat Oswestry in Counties Two Midlands West (West)

A 43-11 success on road at Oswestry made it four wins from four outings and left Newport sitting a point behind table-toppers Bromyard heading into this weekend’s derby date with Bridgnorth Bulls, who thrashed Rugeley 56-0.

Last Saturday’s clash saw Newport on the back foot early with the home side’s pressure being rewarded by an early try.

From a line out, Tommy Bromage was quick enough to pass to Iowan Ellis, who crossed. The visitors rallied and a rolling maul from Oswestry’s 22 saw Alistair Heath, Rhys Morgan, Will Roddy and Fin Barnes take turns to drive at the hosts’ tryline with Morgan completing the final steps to level.

Ellis added a penalty to edge Oswestry back in front, but Newport then started to take control of proceedings.

Max Swan claimed their second try of the afternoon to put them back in front before Barnes further extended that lead with a try that was converted by Ed Udale

And a further try from Rob Taylor, again converted by Udale, earned Newport a 24-8 lead and their bonus point before the half-time whistle.

Oswestry cut the deficit with another Ellis penalty after, but Newport then finished the game with a flourish as their dominance told in the last 10 minutes.

Jack Neal added another five points to the scoreboard with 70 minutes on the clock.