Late sting in the tail costs Telford Hornets derby day spoils

Telford Hornets

The Counties One Midlands West (North) points looked to be going Hornets’ way when they led 24-20 with just three minutes remaining. But a late converted try saw the visitors secure a dramatic win that maintained their perfect start to the season.

It was Shrewsbury who struck first with a penalty, only for Hornets to level with a penalty of their own from Dan Robinson.

The hosts then started to control the match, forcing the visitors to make several changes to their set-piece to compete.

The pressure paid off when Robinson sidestepped his man and ran in a 30-metre try, which he then converted to make it 10-3.

Shrewsbury railed and cashed in on a Hornets mistake to claim an unconverted try. Hornets hit back and Josh Backhouse scored a magnificent try to put his side 15-8 up.

The exciting nature of the game continued as Shrewsbury touched down to cut the deficit to two points. Robinson then made it 18-13 to the hosts with a penalty just before half-time.

It was Shrewsbury who struck first after the break with a converted try taking them into the lead. That advantage didn’t last as two penalties from Robinson saw Hornets lead 24-20 but then the late drama saw the game slip away.

Hornets are away at Camp Hill on Saturday.

n Telford Hornets Women turned on the power and style as they ran riot against Dudley Kingwinsford Women in NC Two Midlands (West).

Hornets hit top form as they won the majority of the scrums and line-outs, giving the opposition few chances to get in their 22. A display full of superb tries and beautiful interplay between the forwards and backs resulted in Hornets scoring 13 tries – 10 of which were converted – on their way to 83-5 success.