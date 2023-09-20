Ludlow earn first win of the season in low-scoring clash

Ludlow’s Jack Lines bursting through the Shipston on Stour defence on Saturday afternoon Pic: Trevor Patchett

After back-to-back defeats, the Linney men produced an impressive display to end Shipston on Stour’s perfect start.

A keenly-contested clash saw defences on top but it was Ludlow who took the spoils 9-6 thanks to three penalties from Jack Lines.

“It was a really good game. The scoreboard might not suggest that it was an exciting game, but it was,” said Ludlow head coach Mikey Jones. “It was two good sides going at each other and I thought we were the better side on the day.

“We defended really well and I thought we controlled the game and saw it out really well.

“They were top of the league and unbeaten and hopefully the result will give our players a boost.

“It was a massive relief to get the win, I think the boys have been putting themselves under pressure to get a win.

“We needed a win, it didn’t have to be pretty we just need to get that first win. Now hopefully we will push on.”

Next up for Ludlow is another testing assignment away to Malvern on Saturday, where they were beaten last season.

“Malvern away will be another big test because they are a very good side at home. It’s a tough place to go,” added Jones.

Telford Hornets came down to earth with a bump in Counties One Midlands West (North) at the weekend.

A week after hammering Longton 106-7, a Hornets side missing several regulars crashed to a 42-0 reverse away to Edwardians.

Hornets trailed 15-0 at the break, but the home side then upped the ante after the interval.

A local derby at home to Shrewsbury is next up for Hornets on Saturday.

Shrewsbury go into the game on the back of a 24-19 victory over Kidderminster that left them third in the table, one point off the top.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Ludlow seconds – bottom with minus-10 after failing to play either of their first two games – were beaten 51-0 at Aldridge.