Telford Hornets are buzzing after hitting the century mark

Telford Hornets

On a scorching day, Hornets turned up the heat even more on their Counties One Midlands West (North) rivals as they clocked up over a century of points.

Hornets started well and took the game to Longton. The breakthrough came after just six minutes when, from a driving maul, Cameron Mitchel charged his way over the whitewash for the first score.

Not resting on their laurels Hornets quickly scored another try.

Recent New Zealand recruit Trav Henderson was the man who touched down for his first try at home.

Hornets then dominated the half with three more scores form Russ Fletcher, Matt Bird and captain Denham Samuels, who crossed the line in the last minute of the

half.

All conversions were kicked by Dan Robinson, who was enjoying a golden boot occasion.

The half-time team-talk was focused on not what had gone before, but about putting Longton to the sword and running riot.

And the hosts did just that with a devastating display of rugby as the scores came thick and fast.

Bird took the individual honours by adding three more tries to his first-half effort.

Henderson also added another to his tally while Ryan Edwards touched down twice.

Charlie Hill, Ben Lewis, Jack Hawse and Robinson, who also continued his excellent day with the boot, also touched down as Hornets clocked up 106 points. Longton did manage to grab a converted consolation try late in the game on what was a day for them to forget.

Hornets are in action on Saturday when they face Edwardians.

Elsewhere in the division, Shrewsbury recorded their second straight win at the start of the season. They won 55-3 at Harborne and host Kidderminster on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ludlow rugby head coach Mikey Jones is looking for a positive response following a chastening day out in Stratford.

Jones’ men host Regional Two Midlands West leaders Shipston on Stour looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 38-0 defeat in Warwickshire.

“It was definitely a day to forget,” said Jones. “The defeat was a hard one to swallow and the boys know they let themselves down. But we have to dust ourselves down and go again.

“We have got Shipston on Stour at home on Saturday, who are top of the league after two good wins, so it doesn’t get any easier.

“The ‘nil’ part was probably the hardest bit to swallow.

“We were 17-0 down early on but then controlled large parts of the game but we couldn’t capitalise. They played the conditions better than us, dealt with the heat better than us and took their chances.

“We have gone over how to play in certain areas off the pitch.

“Having a different side out each week doesn’t help. We had 12 players missing through work and holiday commitments. There were only six who played in the first game available.

“But we are back to near full strength this weekend and I am sure that when we get a more settled side we will come good.