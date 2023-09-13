Drayton claim the derby day spoils over Oswestry

Oswestry v Market Drayton

The Ravens were forced into a number of changes for the short trip, but made light of their availability issues to claim a 31-29 success having trailed 19-7 at half-time.

Jed Corbett, Jonathan Evans and Tommy Bromage had given Os that half-time lead, with John Wainiu crossing for Drayton. Alex Gammon and Valeiba Apis brought the Ravens level, but Os retook the lead with Corbett going over again.

However, Inia Masi and Wainiu wrestled back the advantage, meaning Andrew Smith’s late try for Oswestry was mere consolation.

Elsewhere in the division, Bridgnorth Bulls piled on 90 unanswered points against Handsworth. Their 14 tries were scored by Matthew Burke (four), Fergus Anderson (three), Zac Williams (two), Evan Watts (two), Joseph Cave, Damian Ewbank and Shadrach Bonsu.

Newport seconds won 42-26 at Stourbridge Lions thanks to tries from Gabriel O’Reilly (two), Rhys Williams, Luke Kendall, Fergus Lamb, Matthew Dingle and Charlie Gamble.

But Clee Hill lost 43-26 at early leaders Bromyard.