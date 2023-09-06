Six of the best to start for the high-scoring All Blacks

Action from Bridgnorth’s opening-day clash with Banbury Pic: Dave Cooper

The All Blacks ran in six tries on their way to an entertaining 41-33 triumph over visiting Banbury.

Coach Bryan Smallman was delighted to get off the mark but also highlighted the need for Bridgnorth to be more ruthless and stick to their game plan.

“Some of the tries and execution were really pleasing so there were plenty of positives and I am really happy with the result,” said Smallman. “We were really good first 20-25 minutes and scored four tries in the first half. We scored again just after half-time and were in control at 33-12.

“But then, as was the case at times last year, we started to go off script. And then it became difficult to stop Banbury once they got into the style they wanted to play.

“We need to be more ruthless if we want to win a league. We can’t have those moments where we go off script and lose con- centration. We have to say right, this is our pitch position this is the plan let’s nail it and move on.”

Tries from Loti Molitika, Adam Ellis, Georhe Newman and Luis Evitt helped Bridgnorth to a 28-12 lead at half-time.

Banbury rallied after the interval but further tries from Ellis and Evitt ensured it was a winning start for the hosts.

“Anyone watching would have got their monies worth because it became really open in the second half which probably suited Banbury more,” added Smallman, whose side are on their travels on Saturday when they head to Syston.