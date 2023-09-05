Hornets beaten, but success for Shrews

Hornets in action (pic Tim Chapman)

Hornets led the opening day clash 15-12 at half-time through tries from Charlie Wood and Sam Pryor plus a penalty and conversion from fly-half Travis Henderson.

After losing their captain Steve Monk at half-time, Hornets weren’t quite on song in the second half, although Ben Underwood did score in the corner in reply to a Burntwood try. From then on the hosts had the upper hand, although a late surge from Telford nearly resulted in some losing bonus points.

There were good performances from debutants Pryor, Henderson, Harry Stokes and Underwood. The Hornets host Longton on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere in the same division, Shrewsbury opened with a high-scoring victory over Stafford.

They ran in eight tries to Stafford’s four in a 48-26 triumph.