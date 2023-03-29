Market Drayton Ravens are edged out on the final day

Market Drayton Ravens

A final day trip to face a Handsworth side needing a victory to stave off relegation from Counties Two Midlands West (North) served up some exciting rugby, but it was the hosts who prevailed 43-38.

The home side got off to a blistering start with two tries. Ravens hit back when Dan Bolton powered over on the right, but Handsworth broke through to score twice more.

The Ravens responded and drove at the home side line through six rucks and eventually the defence was breached as Alex Gammon powered over near the right touchline. He added a fine conversion to make it 26-12.

Then, straight from the kick-off, Taniela Tabaleka made a break through the home forwards before feeding Jono Salele, who sidestepped the full-back and raced in under the posts. Gammon added the conversion.

Suddenly it was game on and Ravens made it three tries in three minutes when Tom Minshall raced in from 30 metres for a converted try to level the scores at 26-26.