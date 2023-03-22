Newport have got National League safety in sight

Last weekend’s superb 43-24 success against Redruth has left Newport needing five points from their last four games to confirm their place in National League Two West.

Josaia Raqio and Christopher Taylor both scored two tries on Saturday, with Nathanael Titchard-Jones, Daniel Brough and Perez Raqio also touching down. George Castledine added four conversions.

Second-placed Clifton are the next visitors to the Old Showground, where Newport have reeled off four straight victories.

“It was a really good performance. The players were superb on Saturday,” said head coach Bob Adams. “We wanted to bounce back from the Hinckley display and you could see that everyone was in sync during training.

“They put in a fine performance against a good side, who hammered us earlier in the season.

“We possibly could have won by a bigger margin but to put in a performance like that given the context of where we are in the season was really good.

“We knew our home form would be a key factor after Christmas.

“And so far it’s standing us in good stead. We lost to the leaders Leicester Lions but have won the last four.

“We have done well to climb from second bottom and bounce back from an eight-game losing run.

“I always felt that if we could get the performances right, then the points would come. And that has happened, we have picked up 25 points since Christmas.

“But the job is not done yet. We still need five points and we are going to have to be at our very best against Clifton on Saturday.

“But it’s a challenge I am looking forward to.”

“They are a really good side.

“We looked at it as a mini-league after Christmas and we have gone from second bottom to second top of that mini league.

“We wanted to be positive going into the second half of the season. There have been a couple of blips but I am delighted with the way the players have responded.

