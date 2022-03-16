‘Bump in the road’ as run comes to an end for Newport

Newport rugby

A 30-22 reverse at home to an impressive Burton outfit ended Newport’s 15-game winning run and saw their led over second-placed Sheffield cut to seven points.

But with third-placed Syston losing to Scunthorpe, a bonus-point victory when they return at Doncaster on March 26 will clinch at step up in standard for director of rugby Bob Adams and his men.

Adams admitted his side were second best against Burton and is welcoming this weekend’s break which will give his squad time to reset and regroup.

“Burton were at their best we were below our best,” said Adams. “We were not at our best in any facet of the game and they were deserved winners on the day.

“Burton were well organised and hungry. They seemed to have more intensity and urgency about them.

“We scored four tries and had a couple of others disallowed but that’s the way it goes.

“From one to 18 everyone underperformed. No one can say they had a top game. We were off the pace from the word go.

“We have told the players that there is danger all around in this league, everyone wants to beat the leaders.

“I always felt that Burton would be a challenge. They are a decent team.

“Myself and the coaches felt there might be a bump in the road somewhere along the way, and that was the case on Saturday.

“Everyone can have an off day, it’s now about how we react.

“The break has come at a good time. We are the only side to have played every weekend since the turn of the year.

“It will give us time to reset, look at a few things and build towards the final block of four games.”

Orisi Nawaqualiva, Hendry Vaka (two) and James Morton scored Newport’s tries.

League rivals Bridgnorth had to settle for a share of spoils on their return to action last weekend.

The All Blacks headed to Pavoirs for their first outing since February 19 and were pegged back late on as their hosts hit back to tie the game up at 31-31. It was the second time the sides have shared the points this season following a 34-34 draw in November.

Paviors registered the first try of the afternoon when Cameron Seaton touched down but Bridgnorth replied through Marley Finn, who was then forced off due to injury.

The hosts hit back with another converted score from Joshua Alton-Smith to lead 14-5. Bridgnorth rallied with tries from Gegg Szczepanski, Jonah Boyce and Luis Evitt, all of which were converted by Elliott Murphy, to lead 26-14.

The hosts cut the deficit just before half-time, but George Newman then gave Bridgnorth a flying start to the second half when he grabbed their fifth try make it 31-19.

But a yellow card then hit Bridgnorth’s hopes with Paviors scoring twice through Thomas Davies, one of which was converted, to claim a draw.

Ludlow saw their hopes of a top four finish take a hit following an off day at Malvern in Midlands One West.

The Linney men slipped to a 39-26 defeat – a result which leaves them sitting two points clear of fifth-placed Stratford Upon Avon, who a have played one game fewer.

“It was an off day,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “We just failed to turn up to be honest.

“We were on a decent run but it was one of those days where the other side wanted it more than we wanted it.

“That was disappointing, especially from the levels we have been at for the last few weeks.”

A strong first-half display from the hosts saw them go into the break with a 24-7 advantage and although Ludlow picked up in the second half, they had left themselves with too much to do.

Charlie Doyle, Rhys Perkins, Jack Lines and James Mear scored Ludlow’s tries with Lines adding three conversions.

“We were always behind in the game just made too many mistakes,” added Jones.

“Our tackling was not up to scratch and we were always chasing the game.

“Everyone was very down in the dressing room after the game. They knew we were not at the races.

“We have a free weekend now while Stratford are playing Worcester and they will probably go above us into fourth place.

“The players were disappointed and I am sure there will be a positive reaction in training.”

Seventh-placed Whitchurch were 22-15 winners over Worcester.

Shrewsbury thrashed Veseyans 77-5 in Midlands Three West (North), while Cleobury Mortimer beat Eccleshall 43-22 and Clee Hill went down 17-10 at Edwardians.

Midlands Four West (North) leaders Oswestry hammered Birmingham Exiles 83-0, while second-placed Market Drayton were given a home walkover against Essington. Paul Jehu led Oswestry’s 13-try victory charge with a hat-trick, while Luke Beckett and Jacob Jones crossed the line twice and Connor Bishop, Connor Crompton, Scott Smith, Connor Blair, Gaz Ellis and James Evans got one each.