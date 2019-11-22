Bob Adams ready for Boars test

The Midlands Premier clash brings the newly-promoted Boars, under Dan Protherough, to The Old Showground having won five games on the spin.

Bromsgrove's defeats prior to that were narrowly against fellow form outfit Bridgnorth and runaway leaders Bournville.

Adams' hosts are sixth, two places below Protherough's visitors, and in good spirits after a fine attacking display to see off Broadstreet last time out.

Newport's director of rugby Adams said: "Bromsgrove are a good outfit.

"I like them as a club and I know their head coach pretty well.

"They've come up and done very well, a bit like we did here three years ago. They've been quite strong.

"Every fixture with Bromsgrove is always a good game, we've lost some and won some. It's who performs on the day.

"It'll be a very, very tough game for us but if we can replicate what we in attack this week with the three or four we've got back then we will be able to shore up in defence."

Adams used to coach alongside Protherough, who was previously North Midlands head coach and more recently held the same position for the Midlands under-20s outfit.

A five-point gap is emerging between sixth-placed Newport and the sides beneath them, though Bromsgrove are just four points better off Newport.

Adams added: "The league is starting to pan out and you can see the top six, although Bournville have got points on everybody."

On tomorrow's visitors he continued: "They've got a big pack. We've seen that all the teams in the top six have big packs. They have a decent centre, a big lad.

"We will concentrate on what we're doing and do what we're good at to look to win the game. We scored some cracking tries against Broadstreet."

Newport welcome back row Oli Buckley and centre Chris Perry to their ranks this weekend.