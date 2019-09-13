Perfect Shrewsbury make the step up

Shrews won every match on their way to promotion last season and travel to Longton tomorrow for their opening game of the Midlands Two West (North) season.

And head coach Simon Evitts is looking forward to pitting his wits against a higher level of opponent.

“It was nice to win week in, week out last season but we have now gone up a level and we are ready to test ourselves,” said Evitts. “To quote our captain, Jon Bucknall, ‘Rugby isn’t supposed to be easy, it’s meant to push you to your limits, it’s meant to be a challenge’.

“This is where we want to be, we want to become an established team in this division.”

Evitts admits that Shrewsbury have been somewhat of a yo-yo team in recent years and aims to add stability this season.

“Every team at the start of the year shares the same goal of winning the league, that’s how every team starts out,” said Evitts. “But we do also want to set ourselves realistic goals.

“We’ve kept the bulk of our squad from last year, but a lot of the lads haven’t got experience at this level.

“First and foremost, we are looking to stay in the league, cement our position and then build from there.

“We’ll stay true to our style, but of course we will have to adapt and as a squad we have a lot to learn. But, that’s why we play, so that we can learn and improve.”

The Shrewsbury boss is very pleased with how pre-season has panned out. Evitts has not only retained players, but he has also welcomed new additions to the team.

“We’ve had a few new faces come in, that have definitely helped bolster the squad,” said Evitts. “This season, we know how vitally important a strong squad is going to be if we are to be successful.

“We are going to need more than 18 players – everyone will play an important part at some stage.”

Shrewsbury boast an impressive unbeaten home record stretching back two years and Evitt knows home form will be key once again this campaign.

“We will be targetting teams coming to us when it comes to points,” said Evitt. “We pride ourselves on making it a very tricky place for teams to come. We hope to continue being tough to beat on our own patch.”

Cleobury Mortimer open their Midlands Three West (North) campaign at home to Willenhall tomorrow, while Telford Hornets travel to Harborne. In Midlands Four West (North), Market Drayton play Cannock and Clee Hill host Essington.