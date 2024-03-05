Champagne moment for Telford Tigers 2

They overcame Sutton Sting to lift the league title – one week after downing the same opposition in the cup final.

And coach Dougie Wildman expressed his delight. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” he said.

“Sutton came at us with everything trying to upset the party, and I’m really happy with how the lads responded to that. To win the Laidler League title as well as the League Cup with only one week between the two has been double the satisfaction.

The team have really been put through their paces in recent weeks with a busy schedule and some players still missing due to suspensions, they’ve been incredible. The team thoroughly deserved all the success they’ve had this season, purely for their dedication and determination.”

n Double figures: See Page 46