Telford Tigers on cloud nine as they close on play-off spot

Rory Herrman celebrates

The Tigers thrashed Basingstoke Bison 9-3 to move back into seventh in the table – 24 hours after the Bison had gone above Telford.

And with play-off rivals Bristol Pitbulls having lost twice over the weekend, Telford are now jclose to confirming their place in the top eight to extend their season into the play-offs.

Reflecting on the win over Basingstoke, Watkins said: “We made a fast start to the game and every player made a difference in a very important game against one of the two clubs we are in a play-off race with.

“I thought we played smart hockey and managed the puck particularly well and did a great job of getting bodies to the net.”

Tigers remained without Corey Goodison and the suspended Deakan Fielder, but started the game in the perfect way by opening the scoring in the third minute.

Tom Carlon outmuscled Bison defender Brendan Baird and took the puck behind the Basingstoke goal, then sent a perfect pass to Rory Herrman, who hit a first-time shot past Jordan Lawday.

Telford dominated most of the opening period and had a second goal in the ninth minute with a carbon copy of the first goal.

This time Scott McKenzie sent a pass from the other side of the goal to Fin Howells, who hit a first-time shot past Lawday into the same spot Herrman had a few minutes earlier.

Tigers added a third when good battling at centre ice by Brodie Jesson allowed Lucas Price to take control of the puck, enter the Bison defensive zone and shoot through Lawday and into the net.

Less than a minute later, the lead was up to four.

A shot from the blue line by Herrman was tipped past Lawday by Carlon, who was stood in front of the goal.

The period ended with Tigers in complete control when they scored a fifth goal.

Vladimir Luka showed composure to retain puck possession until a pass was available and sent the puck across the blue line to Henry Adams, who advanced on goal and sent a shot in off the post.

Tigers continued the domination in the second period.

Midway through, Adams scored his second goal of the game with a terrific finish after skating out of defense and sending an unstoppable wrist shot in off the bar.

Telford added a seventh goal less than 30 seconds later.

Rhodes Mitchell-King sent Howells clear on goal with a pass from his own blue line. Howells took his time and picked out the corner of the net with a low shot to send Lawday out of the game as he skated off after the goal, to be replaced by Alex Mettam.

Early in the third period, Basingstoke finally got on the scoreboard with a goal from Hallam Wilson.

But Tigers struck back straight away with their eighth goal of the night as McKenzie unselfishly set up Ricky Plant for a tap-in.