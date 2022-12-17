Telford Tigers desperate to snap poor run

Tigers searching for win

Tigers, reigning NIHL National Division champions, have lost seven fixtures in a row heading into tonight’s clash at Sheffield Steeldogs (7.30pm face off).

Steeldogs are fourth in the standings, two places and 18 points better off than their visitors.

They are the first of two opponents that sit directly above Tigers ahead of this weekend’s clashes.

Tom Watkins’ side are back on home ice tomorrow, where they tackle fifth-placed Swindon Wildcats (6pm) in a bid to send the home support away with an early present.

Ten points separate Wildcats and Tigers prior to this evening’s action.