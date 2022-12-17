Notification Settings

Telford Tigers desperate to snap poor run

By Lewis Cox

Struggling Telford Tigers are in desperate need of some festive cheer in their final fixtures before Christmas.

Tigers searching for win

Tigers, reigning NIHL National Division champions, have lost seven fixtures in a row heading into tonight’s clash at Sheffield Steeldogs (7.30pm face off).

Steeldogs are fourth in the standings, two places and 18 points better off than their visitors.

They are the first of two opponents that sit directly above Tigers ahead of this weekend’s clashes.

Tom Watkins’ side are back on home ice tomorrow, where they tackle fifth-placed Swindon Wildcats (6pm) in a bid to send the home support away with an early present.

Ten points separate Wildcats and Tigers prior to this evening’s action.

Watkins’ men are sixth, exactly in the middle of the pack of 11 teams. Their previous win was on November 19, a 3-2 success at leaders Leeds Knights.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

