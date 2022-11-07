Night to forget for Telford Tigers

Head coach Tom Watkins

The short-benched Tigers were behind by three goals after the first period with Matt Gomercic, Tjay Anderson and Adam Laishram all taking advantage of defensive lapses.

Early in the second period, Bayley Harewood pulled a goal back but Telford collapsed, conceding four goals in quick succession. Gomercic added his second goal of the game, Mikey Power scored a power play goal, Aaron Connolly added a sixth and then Brandon Ayliffe scored a seventh.