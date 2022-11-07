Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Night to forget for Telford Tigers

By Nick ElwellTelford TigersPublished: Comments

Telford Tigers’ defensive woes cost them dear in a disappointing 7-3 NIHL National Division loss to Raiders last night.

Head coach Tom Watkins
Head coach Tom Watkins

The short-benched Tigers were behind by three goals after the first period with Matt Gomercic, Tjay Anderson and Adam Laishram all taking advantage of defensive lapses.

Early in the second period, Bayley Harewood pulled a goal back but Telford collapsed, conceding four goals in quick succession. Gomercic added his second goal of the game, Mikey Power scored a power play goal, Aaron Connolly added a sixth and then Brandon Ayliffe scored a seventh.

Late in the second period, Louis Molynuex scored his first goal for Tigers. The final period saw Tigers add another goal through Lucas Price as Tigers failed to build on Saturday’s impressive 6-1 win against Hull Seahawks.

Telford Tigers
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News