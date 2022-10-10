Tom Watkins pleased by Telford Tigers’ victory

Tom Watkins - Picture by Steve Brodie

Daniel Mulcahy, Danny Rose and Lucas Price scored for the Tigers against their long-time rivals.

And it was also a match that ended a two-match losing streak following last weekend’s away defeats to Basingstoke Bison and Peterborough Phantoms.

“It was a tremendous effort, application and execution by everyone,” said Watkins. “A much more gritty and disciplined display.

“We were excellent on the penalty kill, we had players getting in lanes, blocking shots and winning battles.

“Our power play moved the puck well and scored a well-worked goal with our players doing a great job of screening their goalie.

“I must also mention our four defensemen, who logged a lot of ice time and it was good to see our third line chipping in with a couple of big goals.”

Tigers – visiting Sheffield for the first time this season – were again without Jonathan Weaver, Nick Oliver and Deakan Fielder.

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams in a scrappy first period, dominating the opening minutes of the game, and Tigers needed a terrific double save from Brad Day early on to avoid going behind.

As the period progressed, Telford started to get their game together and opened the scoring.

Sam Watkins’ shot was well saved by Dimitri Zimozdra in the Sheffield goal, but the puck broke to Daniel Mulcahy, who shot into the open net for his first goal for the club since joining from Solihull Barons.

However, within a minute the hosts were level.

A long-range shot was tipped in front of Day, who managed to block the shot, but the rebound fell to Jack Brammer for a tap-in to equalise.

Tigers were ahead again in the opening minute of the second period.

Jason Hewitt was serving a tripping penalty when Tigers scored their second goal as Danny Rose hit a shot from the slot, which appeared to be tipped in by Ricky Plant, but awarded to Rose.

Tigers were the dominant team in the second period, but once again were grateful to Day for keeping them ahead.

The Tigers’ netminder made two superb saves from Alex Graham breakaways, but the best save of the night was made from point-blank range when Brammer looked certain to score.

Day threw himself across his goal crease and caught the shot in his glove to deny Brammer a certain equaliser.

Early in the third period, Tigers added a third goal.

Sam Watkins won a face-off and passed to Lucas Price, who hit a first-time shot that hit a Sheffield defender and was blocked. The puck landed perfectly for Price to shoot again, but this time it flew low past Zimozdra and into the net.