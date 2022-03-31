Notification Settings

Telford Tigers’ draw not enough for roaring victory

Telford TigersPublished: Comments

Hexagon Telford Tigers drew the second leg of the NIHL National Cup Final but saw the cup go to Sheffield on aggregate after losing the first leg 6-3.

Tigers’ fans were given hope when Scott McKenzie scored early in the second period. Pic: Steve Brodie
Sheffield increased their aggregate lead in the first period with a goal from Jason Hewitt after a defensive turnover.

Andy McKinney scored late on in the period to equalise and Tigers’ fans were given hope when Scott McKenzie scored early in the second period but a Brady Doxey goal at the start of the third period saw Sheffield draw level on the night. A disallowed goal late in the third period was as close as Tigers came and, despite battling for the rest of the game, Telford could not get another goal and Sheffield win the NIHL National Cup. The final score was Hexagon Telford Tigers 2, Sheffield Steeldogs 2 with Sheffield winning on aggregate 8-5.

Scorers: Andy McKinney and Scott McKenzie.

Telford Tigers v Sheffield Steeldogs (second leg of the NIHL National Cup final - Tigers lost the first leg 6-3)

Tigers – who clinched the NIHL National League title at the weekend – round off their regular season on Saturday and Sunday. They travel to Romford to face Raiders on Saturday (5.15pm) before returning to Telford Ice Rink on Sunday (6pm) to face MK Lightning, where there will also be a championship celebration for the title-winning first and second teams.

