Telford Tigers’ draw not enough for roaring victory

Tigers' fans were given hope when Scott McKenzie scored early in the second period.

Sheffield increased their aggregate lead in the first period with a goal from Jason Hewitt after a defensive turnover.

Andy McKinney scored late on in the period to equalise and Tigers’ fans were given hope when Scott McKenzie scored early in the second period but a Brady Doxey goal at the start of the third period saw Sheffield draw level on the night. A disallowed goal late in the third period was as close as Tigers came and, despite battling for the rest of the game, Telford could not get another goal and Sheffield win the NIHL National Cup. The final score was Hexagon Telford Tigers 2, Sheffield Steeldogs 2 with Sheffield winning on aggregate 8-5.

Scorers: Andy McKinney and Scott McKenzie.

Telford Tigers v Sheffield Steeldogs (second leg of the NIHL National Cup final - Tigers lost the first leg 6-3)

