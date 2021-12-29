Telford Tigers bring fans Christmas cheer

Tigers produced some great hockey

Austin Mitchell-King, Scott McKenzie, Fin Howells and Corey Goodison scored for the Tigers to send their supporters home happy from Telford Ice Rink on Monday night.

Watkin said: “It was a good win in a very close game.

“It certainly could have gone either way and I thought both teams worked hard with a number of players missing for both clubs.

“It was great to get the win in front of a packed house.”

The Yorkshire side had recently lost in the final of the Autumn Cup but had found some form in the league – winning their last three games to climb to fifth in the standings.

Leaders Swindon Wildcats had surprisingly lost to struggling Basingstoke Bison at home on Boxing Day, giving Tigers a chance to close the gap at the top.

Tigers were almost back to full strength, but saw Nick Oliver and Jack Hopkins join Ricky Plant, Andy McKinney and Jack Watkins as unavailable for the game.

Tigers made a disastrous start and conceded after just 34 seconds.

They failed to clear the puck from their defensive zone and gifted possession to former Tigers player Brandon Whistle, who scrambled the puck past Brad Day to open the scoring.

The poor start seem to affect Tigers as they struggled to get going and saw Day called upon to prevent a second goal.

Midway through the period, though, Tigers were level.

Jason Silverthorn led a two-on-one breakaway and his shot was saved by Sam Gospel in the Leeds goal, but the puck fell perfectly for Mitchell-King to finish into the open net.

The Tigers were then their fourth power play chance of the match when Jordan Griffin was called for hooking.

And, finally, the power play unit scored. Vladimir Luka picked out the unmarked McKenzie with a cross ice pass and he hammered home past Gospel.

Another power play chance was converted shortly after.

Robert Streetly was serving a hooking penalty and after good play by Goodison, Howells reacted first to scramble the puck past Gospel to increase the lead.

However, Leeds fought back with two quick goals of their own.

Brown scored for Leeds on the power play after Silverthorn was given a tripping penalty and then Whistle scored with a shot over Day from close range.

Tigers went close early in the third period, with Brodie Jesson hitting the post on a breakaway and Day had to react sharply at the other end, saving well from Adam Barnes.

The sides remained level and with no further goals, overtime was required.

Man-of-the-match Goodison would prove to be the Tigers’ hero, breaking into the Leeds’ offensive zone, skating in on goal and shooting low towards Gospel with the puck deflecting in off a Leeds defender to give Tigers a vital win and deserved two points.