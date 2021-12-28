Telford Tigers dig deep to see off Knights

Steve Brodie

An entertaining clash served up seven goals and was decided in overtime when Corey Goodison netted the winner for Tigers.

The hosts had fallen behind to a first-minute strike from Brandon Whistle but were back on level terms before the end of the first period courtesy of an effort from Austin Mitchell-King.

Tigers looked to be on their way to victory when power play goals from Scott McKenzie and Fin Howells fired them into a 3-1 lead in the second period.

The Knights refused to lie down, however, and rallied impressively with Kieron Brown and Whistle finding the net to make it 3-3.

The third period failed to serve up any more goals and it was the Tigers who held their nerve in overtime with Goodison striking to clinch a third straight victory.