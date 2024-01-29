Game on after leaders suffer a rare setback

They were beaten for only the second time this season, 3-2 by third-placed St John’s A.

Simon Manning started the balls rolling for St John’s by beating James Brennan. Ballpoint immediately replied as Lake Badhan overcame Tim Steele.

But two hard-fought wins from Martin Lippitt and Josh Summers, against Steve Powell and Dan Morris respectively, sealed the deal for St John’s.

Ballpoint’s Paul Harper took the final frame with the aid of breaks of 31 and 30.

The result left St John’s six points behindd the leaders.

Chelmarsh B took advantage of Ballpoints’ slip as they maintained their by beating Broseley B 3-2 – a win that leaves them four points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

Simon Thomas took the first frame, mainly thanks to a 35 break, against Simon McLoed. Gary Smith beat Eddie Mullard to make it 2-0 before Paul Manning secured victory by beating Owen Hughes.

It might have been 4-0 but for the final black which eluded Chris Lewis in favour of Mick Brezwyn.

The result made more respectable for Broseley by an excellent performance from Nick Carson, who knocked in a 40 break when beating Mike Rogers.

The team performance of the night came from Shifnal B, and in particular, from John Fellows.

Shifnal beat Woodfield 4-1 with Fellows rolling in breaks of 65 and 37.

Carl Walker was also in fine form, knocking in a 32, with Matt Bailey and Ian Postans also winning for Shifnal. Chris Jones ensured Woodfield avoided the whitewash by taking the final frame.

Broseley A extended their lead at the top of the second tier to 12 points thanks to a 4-1 win over lowly Alveley C.

The match included comfortable wins for Neil Caswell and Andy Garbett, and less convincing ones for Matt Smout and Gary Watson, who both Matt won on the pink. Reg Burton provided Alveley with their consolation.

Chelmarsh A picked up two useful points in a 3-2 loss to St John’s.

On form for St John’s were Kevin Smith, Jason Brown and Mark Jones. But, the frame of the match was undoubtedly the one-point black-ball win that saw Chelmarsh’s Richard Lewis beat Mike Crawley.

Will Fensome took the final frame, beating Pete Williams to ensure Chelmarsh of their two points. The win for St John’s B them in the race for second place.

Match Results

Alveley C 1, Broseley A 4: R. Burton 59, S. Bevon 36; B. Arnold 51, M. Smout 61; S. Coldecott 21, N. Caswell 61; C.

Jepson 36, G. Watson 56; N. Jones 17, A. Garbett 55. Broseley B 2, Chelmarsh B 3: S. McLeod 49, S. Thomas 66;

E. Mullard 18, G. Smith 73; O. Hughes 37, P. Manning 60; M. Brezwyn 58, C. Lewis 57; N. Carson 78, M. Rogers 25.

Chelmarsh A 2, St. John’s B 3: D. Colebatch 13, K. Smith 76; R. Lewis 52, M. Crawley 51; P. Skidmore 14, J. Brown

56; J. Price 19, M. Jones 51; W. Fensome 46, P. Williams 21. Shifnal B 4, Woodfield 1: C. Walker 105, N. Drewett 5;

J. Fellows 120, P. Hyland 23; M. Bailey 63, J. Morris 33; I. Postans 66, C. Drewett 54; B. Jones 45, C. Jones 83. St.

John’s A 3, BallPoint 2: S. Manning 56, J. Brennan 36; T. Steele 15, L. Badhan 53; M. Lippitt 50, S. Powell 36; J.

Summers 49, D. Morris 33; J. Allington 6, P. Harper 83.