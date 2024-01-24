Harper shines but it’s Shifnal who claim the spoils

Visiting Shifnal wasted little time claiming victory as Keith Price, Steve Powell, and Ian Duffy secured comfortable wins in the opening three frames before Dawley took last two frames in style.

In a noteworthy performance, Paul Harper seemed poised to surpass his highest break of 96 but had to settle for a superb effort of 81 break, while Paul Lloyd rolled in a 58 on his way to success.

Shifnal now stand only one point behind Dawley B in the Division One standings, and with a game in hand.

Maddocks A narrowed the gap to third-placed Bayley A to just two points with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ballpoint A.

Phil Davis, with a 32 break, Darren Wincott, with a run of 29, and Lynsey Knox secured crucial wins for Maddocks. Meanwhile, Neal Pearson and Tom Maxfield, who knocked in a 42 break, were Ballpoint’s winners.

In the final match, Dawley G boosted their survival hopes with a convincing 4-1 win against Bayley B.

In Division Two, Ballpoint B surged to joint-top after a solid 4-1 win over Dawley C. Steve Collins delivered an impressive performance featuring breaks of 32 and 20.

Despite a 3-2 loss to Bayley D, Wistanswick remains joint-top with Ballpoint.

Anstice are only one point behind the leaders after a commanding 5-0 success over Bayley Z, while Bayley E were also victorious as they secured a 3-2 victory over Maddocks E.