Shropshire students serves up success in Hong Kong

The Concord College form four student Julia Yau, 15, who is part of the school’s Elite Sports Programme, won the IRC UTR U16 Draw Back Singles Tennis Tournament.

She said: “My victory serves as a reminder of the importance of preparation, mental resilience and determination.

“My main goal was to stay consistent and make as few unforced errors as possible throughout.

“I started the tournament as the first seed without having to play qualifiers.

"This brought excitement but also an increased sense of pressure. It was like a head start and not winning the tournament would have been disappointing.

“The final was ultimately decided by a 10 point tie break with both of us determined to get the win.

"We both went all out and played our very best tennis, concluding with a tie breaking score.”