Newport aiming to down rivals in the title race

Having returned to action last weekend with an impressive 3-1 success at high-flying Bridgnorth II, the table-toppers face a crunch showdown away to second-placed Cannock II.

The Lilleshall-based side will go into the clash four points clear of their title rivals – but having played a game more – and looking to complete a league double having triumphed 4-0 earlier in their second game of the season.

Last Saturday’s success saw Newport make a flying start when Jake Bentham drove through midfield before picking out Alex O’Keeffe, who fired past the home keeper.

The visitors increased their advantage on 25 minutes when Ben Edwards found space in the D and picked out Tom Anderson, who finished at the back post.

Bridgnorth upped the tempo in the second half and started to ask questions of Newport.

Newport’s back line of Dan Wood Ricky Lally and Sam Millward helped their side withstand the pressure until the 60th minute mark when the hosts netted from a short corner. But Newport struck back with a successful short corner of their own that saw Lally flick home to make it 3-1.

Keeper Luke Archer made several important saves to help Newport over the line.

Newport’s second team were handed a 5-0 walkover win after Lichfield VI couldn’t raise a team.

The thirds tasted defeat for the first time since October as they lost 6-1 to Stone. Ed Tivey scored for Newport.

The fourths lost 2-0 to Telford VI but the fifth team beat Bloxwich IV 4-1 with Vishy Sudarsan, who usually plays in goal, showing his outfield prowess by scoring twice. Joe Moyden added the other goal.

Newport’s Ladies first team continued their great run of form, beating Bloxwich III 4-0. Becs Podmore (two), Molloy Leonard and Fiona Johnson scored.