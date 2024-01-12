Ludlow Town Colts hit form to secure a fine Holme success

Colts turned on the style to sweep aside hosts Holme Lacy 4-0, in a tie that was played at HFA County Ground due to a unplayable pitch at Holme Lacy.

A lively start from Colts saw the Holme keeper forced into making a few routine saves.

Colts then saw a good chance to take the lead go begging when a Kieron Hollis cross found Josh Dalsan, but his shot clipped the bar.

Holme had a few shots on target but never really tested Regan Tonkinson in the Colts goal.

Colts broke the deadlock before half-time when a Hollis cross found Callum Jennings and he headed home from just inches out.

The second half saw the away side produce some silky football with Jack Dwyer pulling the strings in the midfield. But it was left-back Kyle Davies who struck next when he cut inside and fired into the top corner from 18 yards.

Colts continued to press and Hollis netted from the penalty spot after he had been fouled.

Fin Mantle put the icing on the cake with a superb strike to make it 4-0.