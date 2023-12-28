Stones’ 60 puts Anstice into the promotion spot

Noel Stones led the charge with an exceptional 60 break, securing the highest break in the division this season, ultimately leading Anstice to a convincing 4-1 win.

Joining Noel, Stewart Wimbush, Mark Jones (with breaks of 27 and 24) and Billy Watson contributed to this remarkable victory.

However, Simon Yeats managed to secure a win for Maddocks E against Nigel Wallcroft.

Meanwhile, leaders Wistanwick continued their impressive form with a narrow 3-2 victory over Bayley E, thanks to star performances by Craig Campbell, Adam Rodgers and Jason Boyd.

Bayley D’s exceptional 5-0 win over clubmates Bayley Z propelled them to joint third in the standings, and Bayley L edged out Dawley C 3-2, which included a fine 54 break from Charlie Newey

In Division One, Dawley B emerged as the leaders heading into the holiday season, securing a convincing 4-1 victory over Maddocks C. Paul Lloyd’s impressive 50 break along with wins from James Brennan, Ian Postans, and Paul Harper solidified Dawley B’s lead. Despite this, Shifnal, Dawley’s closest rivals, have a game in hand.

Additionally, Bayley A continued their pursuit of third place by securing a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ballpoint A, courtesy of Rungrot Chorirat, Gavin Smallwood and Karl Wilson.

Maddocks A registered a commanding 5-0 win over Bayley B with stellar performances from Gregg Knuess, Ian Skelton, Leigh France, Lynsey Knox, and Daz Waincott.