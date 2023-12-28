League leaders Ballpoint target a push for glory

A 4-1 success over Broseley B left them six points clear over second-placed Chelmarsh B, although their title rivals boast a game in hand.

In a very competitive match, Ballpoint brought Broseley’s winning streak to an end. However, only the opening game won by James Brennan could be said to have been comfortable. Neil Pearson, Paul Harper and Dan Morris found the green baize a little more demanding. Broseley’s consolation came from Eddie Mullard, who just managed to outwit Steve Powell on the final black.

It was a fairly similar story for Chelmarsh B, although they had the advantage of a one-frame lead courtesy of Alveley B being unable to table a full team.

Simon Thomas and Gary Smith, with the aid of a 46 break, made it 3-0 before Chris Lewis edged out Martin Coffey Jnr on the final black. Dave Jones won for Alveley.

Third-placed St John’s A beat Woodfield 4-1 thanks to victories from Josh Summers, Ash Ward, Martin Lippitt and Tim Steele. Chris Jones had won the opening frame for Woodfield.

The biggest win of the night came from Shifnal B, 5-0 away to St John’s B. Matt Judd needed to pull out all the stops to beat Mike Crawley, but Beamer Jones, Matt Bailey, Ian Postan and Carl Walker all eased to victory.

In the final match of the evening, Broseley A just managed to edge out bottom-of-the-table Chelmarsh A. Neil Caswell, Andy Garbett and Matt Smout ensured Broseley would take home the Christmas turkey. Convincing wins from Will Fensome and Richard Lewis at least earned Chelmarsh A two valuable points.

Match Results

BallPoint 4, Broseley B 1: J. Brennan 81, B. Tomkinson 34; N. Pearson 55, A. Carson 46; P. Harper 48, O. Hughes 28; S. Powell 46, E. Mullard 52; D. Morris 65, N. Carson 40. Broseley A 3, Chelmarsh A 2: N. Caswell 58, P. Skidmore 26; G. Watson 30, R. Lewis 52; C. Barden 16, W. Fensome 45; A. Garbett 44, R. Price 22; M. Smout 50, D. Colebatch 9. Chelmarsh B 4, Alveley B 1: S. Thomas 63, J. Beddoes 12; G. Smith 69, A. Ziemkiewicz 43; P. Manning 38, D. Jones 52; C. Lewis 52, M. Coffey Jnr 51; Frame 5 Walkover for M. Rogers: Chelmarsh B. St. John’s B 0, Shifnal B 5: M. Crawley 39, Matt Judd 52; K. Smith 14, B. Jones 70; J. Brown 20, C. Walker 54; M. Jones 1, M. Bailey 83; P. Williams 9, I. Postans 79. Woodfield 1, St. John’s A 4: C. Jones 54, S. Manning 22; C. Drewett 9, J. Summers 47; J. Morris 37, A. Ward 50; N. Drewett 39, M. Lippitt 54; R. Lees 27, T. Steele 58.