Northgate are turning up the heat in the pool

There have been several recent highlights, with a standout being the October meet at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which boasts an impressive 50m pool and was the home for all swimming races during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Despite being one of the smallest teams there, Northgate certainly made a big impact heard at the event.

A total of 30 podium positions were secured, with seven golds, 11 silvers and 12 bronze medals – topped up by seven county times.

Perhaps most impressively there were 73 personal bests achieved during the meet, several by a significant margin.

Finn Lloyd knocked 16 seconds off his 200m breaststroke time, Charlotte Smith also beat her previous time for the same event by 14 seconds, while Emily Gurr took 15 seconds off her best in the 200m butterfly race. Rory Yarnley also beat his previous best by 12 seconds for the 400m Freestyle race.

With the annual club presentation evening coming up soon, it is fantastic to see swimmers enjoying such success and recognition at these competitions. If you are interested in finding out more about joining Northgate, please do not hesitate to make contact via the club website or through their social media channels.