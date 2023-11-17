Confident Market Drayton all set for top-of-the-table clash

Second-placed Drayton will be looking to end Midlands Men’s Division Nine North West leaders Newport seconds’ perfect start to the season.

Newport have reeled off eight straight wins to sit two points clear of unbeaten Drayton in the standings, in what looks like a two-horse race for the title.

Drayton will go into the clash in confident mood having secured a 4-1 victory away to third-placed Wednesbury last Saturday.

The visitors failed to stick with the gameplan that has worked so well this season as they appeared too eager to push forward and failed to play the simple passes that have been so successful in previous games. A youthful Wednesbury side took an early lead from a penalty corner which seemed to unsettle the Pirates.

But they recovered and drew level when Jordan Cheffins drove the ball home through an on rushing defence from a penalty corner.

James Coggins repeated the feat in the second half and as both teams began to tire, Drayton started to take charge. James Rusko scored at the far post to make it 3-1 before Dave Poole got the slightest touch to a ball driven in from 25 meters out to wrap up the scoring.

Wem & Market Drayton Ladies picked up a point from their clash with Tamworth thirds following a 1-1 draw. Meg Brunyards scored for Drayton.

n n n n

Whitchurch ladies' firsts were beaten 7-2 by high-flying Clwb Hoci Eirias. Player-of-the-match Georgia Munro managed to get a great goal minutes before half-time from a brilliant weaving run through the defence and Hayleigh Busby expertly converted just after half-time.

The ladies’ seconds were 5-2 winners over Alderley Edge fifths, coming from two down to triumph.

Heidi Groom finally broke the deadlock and Whitchurch dominated the second half with Groom completing her hat-trick and further strikes from Lucy Hearn and Eleanor Beecher.

The ladies’ thirds lost 2-1 to Macclesfield fourths despite a goal for Izzy Gilbert.

And the men’s seconds were 7-0 victors over Winnington Park thirds thanks to Martin Beecher (three), Will Edwards (two), Craig Hockenhull and Oliver Edwards.