Wistanswick look a good bet for promotion

They have pulled four points clear of second place and seven ahead of third following a resounding 5-0 win over Bayley Z.

Craig Campbell emerged as the star of the show, knocking in an impressive 44 break, which is now the highest in the division this season.

Supporting Campbell’s efforts were Alan Murray (20), Jason Boyd (23), James Barnes (23) and Adam Rodgers (27).

Anstice’s bid to return to the top flight seems to be falling apart as they suffered a 4-1 setback against Ballpoint B.

Kev West, Neil Pugh, who ensured that Noel Hitch’s winless streak continued, Andy Elliot and Paul Walters did the damage for Ballpoint. The reliable Nigel Wallcroft was Anstice’s only winner.

Bayley L secured a 4-1 victory over Bayley D in their in-house clash, and Maddocks E defeated Dawley C 4-1.

In Division One, Shifnal B took full advantage of their game in hand by beating Dawley G to move two points clear of Dawley B at the top of the table.

Mike Dorey claimed the highest break of the week with an impressive run of 52. Steve Powell (38), Ian Duffy (38) and Keith Price (36) also played their part in 5-0 victory.

Ballpoint A edged out Bayley B with a 3-2 victory.

The star performers for Ballpoint included Tom Maxfield, who knocked in a 50 break, and Neal Pearson with a run of 31.

Maddocks A defeated clubmates Maddocks C 4-1.

The returning Aaron Sparks was Maddocks A’s star man with a fine 50 break.

With one third of the season gone, the race for individual accolades is also hotting up.

In Division One Paul Harper and Keith Price lead the race for the most wins accolade, with both still remaining unbeaten.

Harper currently heads the race for the highest break with an impressive 96.

In Division Two, Nigel Wallcroft remains unbeaten, while Craig Campbell leads the highest break race with 44.

In the competition’s highest break race, Tom Maxfield leads the way with a superb 105.