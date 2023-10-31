Notification Settings

Champions sing when they’re winning!

By Russell Youll

They sang their hearts out as Shropshire Ladies celebrated their British Ladies county championship triumph with a special party.

Champion party night for Shropshire Ladies who celebrated being crowned British county champions
Nearly 20 of the 2023 title-winning bowls squad got together at Allscott Heath Sports & Social Club, near Telford, to mark the success in style.

A rendition of We Are The Champions was one of the highlights of Saturday night as the bowlers celebrated with the winners’ trophy.

Individual presentations were made by Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson and fellow official Sybil Rhodes, all in the company of Mabel Finnigan, a long time servant of the ladies game in the county.

“What a fantastic night, for those that could make it, to celebrate our county win,” said a delighted Jackie Rutter.

September’s final victory – a fantastic 64 shot rout of Warwick & Worcester – was the fourth time Shropshire have landed the coveted title this century.

Ten out of 12 winners in the home leg at Hanwood added up to a 76 chalk winning margin that was never going to be matched by W &W on the No.1 green at Ye Old Knowle near Solihull.

“I’m immensely proud of all our Shropshire Ladies players – they were awesome throughout the whole competition,” said Wilson.

Russell Youll

