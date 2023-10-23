Chelmarsh are hoping to chase down leaders

After just six matches, BallPoint hold a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Chelmarsh, who do boast a game in hand.

The two unbeaten sides, who go head-to-head in November, both recorded 5-0 victories in their latest outings.

BallPoint’s victory came at Alveley C where Laki Badhan, Paul Harper and Neil Pearson were never troubled.

Harper, in particular, was in blistering form, knocking in a break of 37 and then finishing with a 55 clearance.

His opponent, Reg Burton, scored just eight and seven of those points were gifted to him by Harper whose final points tally reached 111.

Alveley’s Brian Arnold and Chris Jepson made more of a fist of things when playing against Steve Powell and Dan Morris, but nothing could not stop BallPoint securing a whitewash.

Chelmarsh B’s 5-0 win came at the expense of their ‘A’ team.

Simon Thomas did not get it all his own way when beating Bill Dobson, but there could be no doubt about Gary Smith’s performance against Richard Lewis as he knocked in a brilliant 60 break on his way to victory.

Chris Lewis made it 3-0 despite a spirited performance from Peter Skidmore, while convincing wins from both Paul Manning and Mike Rogers completed an excellent night's work.

St John’s A and Woodfield are still within shouting distance of the league leaders following 3-2 victories.

St John’s A overcame the challenge of under performing Broseley B where the frame of the evening was contested between the home team’s Martin Lippitt and Broseley’s Mick Brezwyn.

Both players knocked in breaks of 44, Brezwyn finally claiming victory on the final black.

St John’s Simon Manning was also on song, knocking in a break of 40 which proved to be the deciding factor when beating Owen Hughes.

Good performances from Ash Ward and Tim Steele ensured St John’s of their victory, while Eddie Mullard added another one for Broseley to keep the result respectable.

Woodfield are alongside S. John’s A in equal third place; their win bringing Broseley A’s one-month unbeaten run to an end.

It was a match that could have gone either way. Andy Garbett put Broseley in the lead but a close win from Chris Jones, a slightly more convincing success from Neil Drewett that included a modest 26 break, and a convincing win from Jason Morris ensured Woodfield of their fourth consecutive victory. Matt Smout ensured Broseley of the final frame in a close encounter with Callum Drewett.

Shifnal B returned to winning ways with a hard fought 3-2 win over Alveley B, who for the second time in three weeks were only able to table four players.

Shifnal’s victory came from convincing wins from Ash Ward, Matt Judd and the final frame being donated to Ian Postans.

The star’s of the night were the two successful Alveley players, Martin Coffey and Arek Ziemkiewicz.

They, respectively, beat Carl Walker and Chris Petford. Coffey knocked in a decent 35 break while Ziemkiewicz recorded a modest 23 as he won the final black.