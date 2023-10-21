Powell is top of the pots as the breaks mount up

Bridgnorth Snooker

No fewer than 10 breaks of 30 and above were recorded with four players enjoying runs of 40 or more.

The impressive run of scores further highlights the increase in quality on show on a weekly basis, especially when you consider that breaks of 30 plus have been enough to claim the highest break of the season accolade in 10 occasions in the league's history.

Now, 30-plus breaks are a regular occurrence and leading the way this week were table-topping Ballpoint.

They crushed Chelmarsh A 5-0 with Steve Powell knocking in a 45 break, James Brennan a 40 and Paul Harper and Neil Pearson both enjoying runs of 35.Dan Morris was Ballpoint's other win.

.With another six points on the board, Ballpoint have now opened up a nine-point lead over their nearest rivals.

Chelmarsh B now appear to be the only team to provide Ballpoint with a real threat, but they will need to win well in the game they have in hand if they are to close in on the runaway leaders.

An excellent 4-1 win over Shifnal B keeps them very much in the race. Both Simon Thomas and Chris Lewis knocked in breaks of 35 as they put Carl Walker and Ian Postings to the sword. Meanwhile, Mike Rogers played well to win his game, while Gary Smith just managed to overcome the challenge of Lee Elcock. However, the performance of the match came from Shifnal’s Matt Bailey, who recorded a 43 break on his way to beating Paul Manning.

The best display of the night came from to St John’s A’s Simon Manning. He recorded breaks of 38 and 36 and did not allow his opponent, Alveley’s Damian Phillips, a single point.

Josh Summers was also on form and knocked in a 41 during a comfortable win against Tom Weaver. Martin Lippitt and Ash Ward were the other winners for St. John’s while Martin Coffey earned Alveley their consolation.

Woodfield enjoyed another 5-0 cruise as they put Alveley C to the sword.

Neil and Callum Drewett, Chris Jones and Jason Morris all eased to victory with Callum rolling in breaks of 27 and 25.

Richard Castle had more of a game on his hand against Brian Arnold, but got across the line with the help of 14 penalty points.

Broseley A beat St John’s B 3-2 to make it three wins out of four, and with their game in hand are still well-placed in the table.

It was possibly the most competitive match of the evening and one that could have gone either way.

Despite a modest 24 break from Mike Crawley, Andy Garbett put Broseley in front, with Jamie O’Hara and Scott Bevan battling through to confirm the team’s victory. Kevin Smith and Pete Williams made sure of a more respectable outcome for St John’s.

Match Results