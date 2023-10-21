Bayley Boys are making waves in the top flight

Bridgnorth Snooker

The newly-promoted side made it five wins from six Division One outings thanks to a 3-2 success against Maddocks C.

Bayley A's victories came from Chris Morgan Adams, Rungrot Chorirat and Gavin Smallwood. Maddocks replied through Joe Oliver and Mike Wainwright, the latter impressing with a 32 break.

Leaders Dawley B narrowly edged out the bottom-placed Bayley B.

Mick Brezwyn and Nik Smith, who managed an impressive 42 break, set Dawley on their way. However, Bayley B made it a real contest with wins from Daniel Manning, with a 27 break, and Spencer Clarke. The match was on a knife's edge until the reliable Paul Harper secured the win for Dawley.

Last season's champions Shifnal B were pushed all the way by Maddocks A, but Mike Dorey's impressive 68 break saw them over the line and to a 3-2 victory.

Keith Price and Steve Powell also won for Shifnal with Phil Davis and Leigh France replying.

Wistanswick are still leading the way in Division Two following a 3-2 win against Maddocks E.

Wins from Josh Kelly, including a 29 break, Jason Boyd and Craig Campbell clinched victory. Mark Wall and Andy Jones won for Maddocks.

Bayley D moved into second place, three point behind the leaders but with a game in hand, after a 3-2 win over Ballpoint B.

Morgan Davidson, Ryan Dudley and James O'Hara secured the decider, while Ballpoint's Neil Pugh and Kevin West continued their fine form with respective breaks of 25 and 20.

In the encounter between the two bottom-placed teams, Bayley Z secured a 3-2 win against Dawley C.

Phil Davies managed a black ball win before James Steele and Tony Morgan made it 3-0. Handy Sabir and Grant Hughes then took the final two frames for Dawley.

In the exciting derby match between Bayley E and L, it was the E team that emerged victorious thanks to wins from Steve Hoof, Darren Rowley and Andy O'Brien. Dave