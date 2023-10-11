Notification Settings

Ludlow Colts take a share of spoils from their eight-goal thriller

By Nick Elwell

Ludlow Town Colts had to settle for a share of the spoils following an eight-goal thriller with Herefordshire League rivals Evesham United Reserves.

Ludlow Town Colts
Colts started the Premier Division clash well and took the lead when Josh Dalsan netted from a Kieron Hollis cross.

The same duo combined again as Dalsan made it 2-0.

Jack Dwyer rattled the crossbar with a free-kick before Evesham reduced the deficit. The visitors levelled early in the second half but Colts responded and Hollis edged them back in front.

The goals continued to flow as Evesham struck again.

A fine finish from Hollis put Colts back in front but their victory hopes were dashed in the dying minutes when the visitors grabbed a late leveller.

Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

