Ludlow Colts take a share of spoils from their eight-goal thriller

Ludlow Town Colts

Colts started the Premier Division clash well and took the lead when Josh Dalsan netted from a Kieron Hollis cross.

The same duo combined again as Dalsan made it 2-0.

Jack Dwyer rattled the crossbar with a free-kick before Evesham reduced the deficit. The visitors levelled early in the second half but Colts responded and Hollis edged them back in front.

The goals continued to flow as Evesham struck again.