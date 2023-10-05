Salop title contenders have to settle for a point apiece

Harry Harding takes a shot

Premier Division leaders Dawley Town hit the road to second-placed Morda United and returned home with a point following a1-1 draw.

Dawley looked to be on course for victory after Charlie Knowles fired them in front but they were pegged back when Karl Bailey netted an equaliser two minutes from full-time.

Ludlow took advantage of the draw to close the gap on the top two thanks to victory at Gobowen Celtic.

But they were made to work hard for their success with two late goals securing a 4-2 win.

Luke Dwyer and Ed Rogers scored for the hosts with Jack Marston and Jordan Morris both netting twice for Ludlow, who are now four points behind Dawley and two adrift of Morda with two games in and on both their rivals.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers squandered a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 with Market Drayton Town.

First-half strikes from Steven Hole and Sam Davies had put Shrewsbury in charge at half-time but the visitors rallied to grab a share of the spoils through James Billington and Daniel Parker.

Church Stretton came out on top in a seven-goal thriller with visiting Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Jack Briscoe scored twice for Stetton with Jack Leask and Sam Jones also on target while keeper Bryon Bingham saved a penalty.

Shane Thomas, Liam Trewartha and Ryan Perry netted for Wrockwardine.

Haughmond found their scoring boots to hit St Martins for a magnificent seven. Cameron Murdoch led the way for the visitors with a hat-trick. He was joined on the scoresheet by Luke Mason, Lewis Bloor, Jack Sharpe and Lewis Speake.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution also hit the goal trail as they beat visiting Wem Town 7-2.

Asa Dean was on the mark to earn Ellesmere Rangers a 1-1 draw at Newport Town.

The Friday night action saw Whitchurch Alport 1946 ease to a 5-2 success at home to Shifnal Town FC 1964.

The top two in Division One went head-to-head and it was second-placed Bridgnorth Spartans who took the spoils against leaders Ercall Revolution.

First-half goals from Tyler Sands-Fawkes and Jonathan Gaff secured a 2-1 win as Spartans extended their prefect record to six wins from six and moved three points behind Ercall, with three games in hand.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development are also yet to drop a point in six games.

Their latest outing saw them ease to a 7-1 success at home to Ercall Rangers.

Finlay Bourne struck twice for Shrewsbury, with Ollie Bett, Constantin Ghita, Joe Hotchkiss, Tyrese Jones and Daryl Rogers also on target.

Meole Brace 1906 also found their shooting boots as they beat visiting Llanymynech 6-1.

Ben Bound was the star turn with a four-goal blast. Liam Bond and substitute Luke Forbes joined him on the scoresheet.

A hat-trick from Callum Davies helped fire SAHA FC to a 5-1 win on the road at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Nathaniel Turner and Sam Carter added to Davies’s tally, while Nick Crouch bagged a consolation for the hosts.

Brown Clee were 4-1 winners at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development, while a strike from Daniel Aubery earned Impact United three points at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.