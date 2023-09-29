Harry left feeling gr-eight as Telford & Wrekin hit double figures

Market Drayton's goalscorers

Gough scored eight of his side's 14 goals, as they routed Leek sevenths in Midlands Hockey League Division 10 North West.

Josh Carr-Yetzes Ewan De Vere netted braces, while Will Pittson and Alan Brannan were also on target.

Elsewhere, Telford's first team fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barton in the Midlands Premier, despite Cal Stacey's strike.

The seconds won 9-0 thanks to hat-tricks from Matt Hadley Moore and Owen Shave, with John Perry, Tom Jones, and Sahib Dhanjal adding the others.

The thirds defeated Sutton Coldfield thirds 6-2 with goals from Sean Huffer (four), Tommy Lauder and Alex Johnson.

The fifths drew 5-5 against Bloxwich thirds with two goals each for Eddie Sykes and John Keeble and one for Matt Fennell-Fox, while the sixths won 3-1 at North Stafford sixths thanks to a Ewan De Vere brace and one from Ruben Bagry.

Meanwhile, a double from Courtney Horner helped Newport to their first win of the season – a 4-0 triumph at home to Cannock.

Alex O’Keffee and Ash Williams also scored as the home side opened their account in Midlands Six North West.

Newport seconds faced Newport thirds in an in-house battle in Midlands Nine North West, with the seconds running out 2-1 winners with goals from Nathan Evans and Benji Howells. Ed Bushnall had opened the scoring.

The fourths defeated the fifths 4-2 in another derby game. Jay Moyden scored twice and Toby Middleton and Liam Dix once each, before the fifths replied through Harry Clarke and Tom Wright.

Market Drayton firsts hammered Stone fourths 9-0 thanks to four goals from Charlie Weaver, a hat-trick for Phil Riley and one apiece for Matt Kenvyn and Jordan Chevins.

In Midland Women’s League Division One, Telford & Wrekin firsts kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over Boots thanks to goals from Cherylynn Lane, Jodie Lane and Lucy Brown.

Elsewhere, the seconds winning 6-1 away at Ashbourne thanks to a hat-trick from Logan McKinnon, two goals from Bella Hart and one for Eliza Brannen – and Charlotte Goodwin’s goal earned the thirds a 1-1 draw against Finchfield.

Two Megan Parsons goals could not secure a win for Market Drayton firsts as they lost 3-2 to Leek fourths in Midlands Division Five Moorland.

In the same division, Newport earned a 2-2 draw against Keele University firsts with goals from Molly Leonard and Becs Podmore.

And despite goals from Amy Wiggins and Sophie Hesbrook, Newport seconds fell to a 4-2 defeat against Shrewsbury thirds in Midlands Division Six Moorland.