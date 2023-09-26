Shifnal on the move following whitewash win

St John’s Kevin Smith, Jason Brown and Mark Jones all put up a good fight before succumbing to Chris Petford, Carl Walker and Ian Postans. Lee Elcock’s win against Mike Crawley was much more comfortable while the best performance for Shifnal came from Matt Bailey, who knocked in a 32 break in his success against Pete Williams.

Broseley A also came away with a hard-fought 5-0 victory against newcomers Chelmarsh A.

A comfortable win from Neil Caswell set the away team on their way but Cameron Barden did not find it quite as straightforward when beating Rob Price. Andy Garbett and Matt Smout came through relatively unscathed, while Gary Watson edged out Bill Dobson on the final black.

Broseley B’s hopes of making a better fist of things this time around were given a real bashing by last season’s champions Ball Point (previously Maddocks).

The teams had gone head-to-head throughout last season with Broseley B surrendering top spot on the final night.

Ball Point’s 4-1 win confirms that they will again be the team to beat. Having said that, they did not have it all their own way against Broseley. Andy and Nick Carson and Mick Brezwyn all put up good fights before going down to Dan Morris, Neil Pearson and Paul Harper, who rolled in a 39 break.

But the star of Ball Point’s show was again James Brennan. Following up on his 121 break in the previous week, he knocked in a 39 and a 31 when beating Pete Thompson. Eddie Mullard, with the aid of a 33 break, won for Broseley.

St John’s A also look like a team that will be making a bid for the top this season.

Two 4-1 wins, the latest coming against a strong Woodfield team, confirms their title credentials.

Martin Lippitt, Simon Manning, Tim Buttler and Ash Ward all romped home. Woodfield’s consolation came from an equally commanding performance from Callum Drewett.

Chelmarsh B are off the mark following a hard-fought 3-2 over Alveley B.

Gary Smith and Paul Manning’s wins were reasonably convincing, but Simon Thomas did not find the green so forthcoming as he edged past Neil Williams. Both Martin Coffey and Dave Jones played excellently to earn two valuable points for Alveley – Coffey recording a modest 31 break.

