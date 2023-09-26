Shifnal on the move following whitewash win

St John’s Kevin Smith, Jason Brown and Mark Jones all put up a good fight before succumbing to Chris Petford, Carl Walker and Ian Postans. Lee Elcock’s win against Mike Crawley was much more comfortable while the best performance for Shifnal came from Matt Bailey, who knocked in a 32 break in his success against Pete Williams.
Broseley A also came away with a hard-fought 5-0 victory against newcomers Chelmarsh A.
A comfortable win from Neil Caswell set the away team on their way but Cameron Barden did not find it quite as straightforward when beating Rob Price. Andy Garbett and Matt Smout came through relatively unscathed, while Gary Watson edged out Bill Dobson on the final black.
Broseley B’s hopes of making a better fist of things this time around were given a real bashing by last season’s champions Ball Point (previously Maddocks).
Confirms
The teams had gone head-to-head throughout last season with Broseley B surrendering top spot on the final night.
Ball Point’s 4-1 win confirms that they will again be the team to beat. Having said that, they did not have it all their own way against Broseley. Andy and Nick Carson and Mick Brezwyn all put up good fights before going down to Dan Morris, Neil Pearson and Paul Harper, who rolled in a 39 break.
But the star of Ball Point’s show was again James Brennan. Following up on his 121 break in the previous week, he knocked in a 39 and a 31 when beating Pete Thompson. Eddie Mullard, with the aid of a 33 break, won for Broseley.
St John’s A also look like a team that will be making a bid for the top this season.
Two 4-1 wins, the latest coming against a strong Woodfield team, confirms their title credentials.
Martin Lippitt, Simon Manning, Tim Buttler and Ash Ward all romped home. Woodfield’s consolation came from an equally commanding performance from Callum Drewett.
Chelmarsh B are off the mark following a hard-fought 3-2 over Alveley B.
Gary Smith and Paul Manning’s wins were reasonably convincing, but Simon Thomas did not find the green so forthcoming as he edged past Neil Williams. Both Martin Coffey and Dave Jones played excellently to earn two valuable points for Alveley – Coffey recording a modest 31 break.
Match Results
Alveley B 2, Chelmarsh B 3: N. Williams 37, S. Thomas 51; T. Weaver 27, G. Smith 54; A. Ziemkiewicz 36, P. Manning 70; M. Coffey 65, C. Lewis 52; D. Jones 60, M. Rogers 20. Broseley B 1, Ball Point 4: A. Carson 50, D. Morris 66; N. Carson 30, N. Pearson 63; M. Brezwyn 40, P. Harper 62; P. Thompson 21, J. Brennan 95; E. Mullard 56, S. Powell 23. Chelmarsh A 0, Broseley A 5: W. Fensome 21, N. Caswell 52; R. Price 23, C. Barden 38; R. Lewis 23, A. Garbett 53; B. Dobson 33, G. Watson 40; D. Colebatch 26, M. Smout 61. Shifnal B 5, St. John’s B 0: L. Elcock 59, M. Crawley 16; C. Petford 54, K. Smith 34; C. Walker 64, J. Brown 39; M. Bailey 70, P. Williams 33; I. Postans 60, M. Jones 39. St. John’s A 4, Woodfield 1: M. Lippitt 86, J. Morris 18; S. Manning 66, N. Drewett 30; T. Steele 86, P. Hyland 26; R. Butler 16, C. Drewett 60; A. Ward 56, R. Castle 27.