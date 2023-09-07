Notification Settings

Snooker aces are all set for the new season

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished: Comments

The Bridgnorth Snooker League cues back into action for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday the 12th September 2023. For the new season we welcome a new team from Chelmarsh (Chelmarsh A) captained by John Price. Meanwhile, Chelmarsh Sc, previously Shifnal B, are to return to Shifnal War Memorial Club and last season’s League Champions, Maddocks, are to relocate to Ball Point Club in Telford.

At the recently held Annual General Meeting of the League, the Officials of the previous season were again re-elected ‘an-bloc’, with Simon Thomas, Steve ‘Beamer’ Jones and Chris Jepson respectively continuing their duties as Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer. Chris also continuing to accept ‘Press’ responsibilities.

The fixtures for the opening night of the new season (12th September) are as follows:

Alveley C v Chelmarsh A; Ball Point v Alveley B; Broseley A v Shifnal B; St. John’s B v St. John’s A; Woodfield v Broseley B; Chelmarsh B Bye.

