Snooker aces are all set for the new season

The Bridgnorth Snooker League cues back into action for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday the 12th September 2023. For the new season we welcome a new team from Chelmarsh (Chelmarsh A) captained by John Price. Meanwhile, Chelmarsh Sc, previously Shifnal B, are to return to Shifnal War Memorial Club and last season’s League Champions, Maddocks, are to relocate to Ball Point Club in Telford.