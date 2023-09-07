Snooker aces are all set for the new season

At the recently held Annual General Meeting of the League, the Officials of the previous season were again re-elected ‘an-bloc’, with Simon Thomas, Steve ‘Beamer’ Jones and Chris Jepson respectively continuing their duties as Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer. Chris also continuing to accept ‘Press’ responsibilities.
The fixtures for the opening night of the new season (12th September) are as follows:
Alveley C v Chelmarsh A; Ball Point v Alveley B; Broseley A v Shifnal B; St. John’s B v St. John’s A; Woodfield v Broseley B; Chelmarsh B Bye.