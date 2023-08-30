Leading duo keep up their dominance of sexarathon

Over-45 race winner Paul O Brien (352) and under-20 men series leader Charlie Preece (173). Right: Race winner Patrick Townsend (239) at Ironbridge

The race, which has been organised by Telford Athletic Club since it was first held in 1978, this year saw 367 runners finishing the course.

The current course uses the old railway line down to Jackfield, then over the Boat Inn footbridge, down to the Woodbridge and back to Ironbridge along the former Severn Valley railway line.

Townsend from the Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club, has been dominant in the series this year and has a clear lead in the overall standings – almost three minutes clear of his nearest rival.

He won the Ironbridge race by 10 seconds in 21.23 from Shrewsbury’s Daniel Husbands, with Tipton’s Robert Meredith third in 21.52 and Paul Aston fourth in 21.55.

Dan Robinson – a team-mate of the winne – was fifth, with Telford AC’s Jack Cole completing the overall prize winners with sixth in 22.00.

Shrewsbury AC’s Lauren Cooper has dominated the women’s categories throughout the series, impressively winning all five races so far.

She won at Ironbridge by more than a minute in 23.57 – just outside her course record time from last year – and is now more than six minutes clear in the standings.

Nia Nokes (Stoke) came second in 25.10, Lucy Calrow (Wolverhampton & Bilston) was third, Rae Nicholls (Birchfield Harrier) fourth, Tipton’s Jade Charlton fifth and Shrewsbury’s Jan Cook sixth in 25.33.

Other prize winners:

Under-20: Zoe Asquith and Charlie Costello. Over-35: Amy Wakeley and Tom Holden. O40: Stacey Hawkins and Jon Hart. O45: Nicola Shipp and Paul O Brien. O50: Lucie Tait Harris and Paul Bowes. O55: Jo Warnock Horn and Darren Hands. O60: Penny Barber and Haydn Jones. O65: Barbara Cole and Martin Summers. O70: Anne Strowger and Peter Hough. O75: Naomi Wrighton and Chris Clarke.

Current overall standings: