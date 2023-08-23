Black belt joy for academy teens at karate grading

Jasmine Reynolds, Max Beddow and Tom Weaver. Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy

The grading was carried out under the watchful eye of Sensei Ernie Molyneux 9th dan, and the chief instructor of the EGKA (English Goju Ryu Karate Association).

Both Tom, 16, and Jasmine, 17, spent a very hot day being put through their paces and at the end of the day were both awarded 1st degree black belt.

They have both been training regularly for the last six years at the academy in Broseley that was created by Sheryl Maybin and Max Beddow in 2017.

The course and grading was also attended by Lacon Childe and Elizabeth Taylor, who graded to 1st kyu brown belt.

The academy teaches students from the age age of five up to adults.