Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black belt joy for academy teens at karate grading

GrassrootsPublished: Comments

Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy members Jasmine Reynolds and Tom Weaver have achieved promotion to junior black belt at a grading on the Wirral.

Jasmine Reynolds, Max Beddow and Tom Weaver. Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy
Jasmine Reynolds, Max Beddow and Tom Weaver. Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy

The grading was carried out under the watchful eye of Sensei Ernie Molyneux 9th dan, and the chief instructor of the EGKA (English Goju Ryu Karate Association).

Both Tom, 16, and Jasmine, 17, spent a very hot day being put through their paces and at the end of the day were both awarded 1st degree black belt.

They have both been training regularly for the last six years at the academy in Broseley that was created by Sheryl Maybin and Max Beddow in 2017.

The course and grading was also attended by Lacon Childe and Elizabeth Taylor, who graded to 1st kyu brown belt.

The academy teaches students from the age age of five up to adults.

Search for details on Facebook by searching 'Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy' or call Max Beddow on 07809 007030.

Grassroots

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News